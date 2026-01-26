Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Shares of Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 18,395 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 6% from the previous session’s volume of 17,308 shares.The stock last traded at $22.64 and had previously closed at $22.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on YARIY. Pareto Securities raised shares of Yara International ASA to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Arctic Securiti raised shares of Yara International ASA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Yara International ASA from a “moderate sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Yara International ASA Trading Up 0.8%

Yara International ASA Company Profile

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.94.

Yara International ASA is a Norway-based chemical company that specializes in the production and distribution of mineral fertilizers and nitrogen-based crop nutrition solutions. Headquartered in Oslo, Yara is recognized for its comprehensive portfolio of products that support agricultural productivity, environmental protection and industrial applications. The company’s operations span the entire value chain from ammonia production to the blending and distribution of finished fertilizer products.

The core of Yara’s business centers on nitrogen-based fertilizers including ammonium nitrate, urea, calcium ammonium nitrate and specialty blends designed to optimize crop yield and nutrient use efficiency.

