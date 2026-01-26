Enagas (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Shares of Enagas SA Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 12,375 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 458% from the previous session’s volume of 2,217 shares.The stock last traded at $8.13 and had previously closed at $7.99.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ENGGY shares. Citigroup cut shares of Enagas from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Enagas to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Enagás is Spain’s primary natural gas transmission company, specializing in the development, operation and maintenance of high-pressure gas pipeline networks and regasification terminals. The company manages over 12,000 kilometers of gas pipelines across the country and operates six strategic regasification plants, enabling the efficient receipt and redistribution of liquefied natural gas (LNG) imports. Enagás also provides technical management and system operator services, ensuring the stability and security of the national gas grid under a regulated framework.

Founded in 1972 to coordinate Spain’s burgeoning gas infrastructure, Enagás was partially privatized and listed on the Madrid Stock Exchange in 2002, becoming a constituent of the IBEX 35 index.

