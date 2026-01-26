Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $60.76, but opened at $58.40. Nayax shares last traded at $59.95, with a volume of 4,297 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on NYAX. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Nayax from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Nayax from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Nayax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Nayax in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Research raised Nayax from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nayax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Nayax Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.05 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.04.

Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.12). Nayax had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 6.51%. The firm had revenue of $104.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.51 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nayax Ltd. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nayax

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NYAX. Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Nayax by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 1,170,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,025,000 after purchasing an additional 72,751 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Nayax during the second quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nayax during the 2nd quarter worth $340,000. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nayax in the 2nd quarter worth $220,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Nayax by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 43,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.87% of the company’s stock.

About Nayax

Nayax Ltd. is a global fintech company specializing in cashless payment solutions, telematics and management services for unattended retail environments. Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Israel, Nayax develops hardware and software platforms that enable vending machines, kiosks, laundromats, e-commerce and self-checkout points to accept a wide range of payment methods, including credit and debit cards, mobile wallets and contactless NFC transactions.

The company’s product portfolio comprises proprietary point-of-sale terminals—such as the VPOS and Carbon series—as well as a cloud-based management suite known as the Monyx platform.

