Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX) Shares Down 2.4% Following Insider Selling

Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2.4% on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $10.72 and last traded at $10.90. 5,305,860 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 7,824,201 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.17.

Specifically, CTO Constantin Ionel Stefan sold 73,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $879,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 748,696 shares in the company, valued at $8,984,352. This represents a 8.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Constantin Ionel Stefan sold 492,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total transaction of $5,933,637.08. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 748,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,014,299.84. The trade was a 39.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In related news, Director Kang Sun sold 950,548 shares of Amprius Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.07, for a total transaction of $10,522,566.36. Following the sale, the director owned 1,403,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,538,416.57. The trade was a 40.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm set a $14.00 target price on Amprius Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Amprius Technologies from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 23rd. Northland Securities set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.92 and a beta of 3.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.11 and a 200-day moving average of $9.87.

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $21.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.45 million. Amprius Technologies had a negative return on equity of 38.85% and a negative net margin of 53.16%. Equities research analysts expect that Amprius Technologies, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Amprius Technologies by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amprius Technologies by 2,043.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 9,072 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Amprius Technologies in the third quarter worth $42,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Amprius Technologies by 61.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,951 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Amprius Technologies by 1,385.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 9,684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

Amprius Technologies, Inc (NYSE: AMPX) is a U.S.-based developer of high-energy-density lithium-ion batteries that leverage silicon anode technology to deliver performance levels beyond conventional graphite-based cells. The company’s batteries are designed to offer industry-leading gravimetric energy density, enabling longer run times and reduced weight for portable power applications. Amprius blends advanced materials science and scalable manufacturing processes to commercialize next-generation battery solutions.

At the core of Amprius’ product portfolio are cylindrical and prismatic cells that employ a proprietary silicon nanowire anode, which supports high charge/discharge rates while maintaining cycle life.

