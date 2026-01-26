Celanese (CE) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Celanese (NYSE: CE):
- 1/21/2026 – Celanese had its “sell (d)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 1/20/2026 – Celanese is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/20/2026 – Celanese was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating.
- 1/16/2026 – Celanese had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $43.00 to $48.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 1/15/2026 – Celanese had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $56.00 to $63.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/12/2026 – Celanese had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $49.00 to $50.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 12/19/2025 – Celanese had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $55.00.
- 12/19/2025 – Celanese was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $55.00.
- 12/18/2025 – Celanese had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $60.00 to $56.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
In other news, CFO Chuck Kyrish acquired 5,000 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.03 per share, with a total value of $205,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 10,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,801.42. This trade represents a 84.55% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.
In the Engineered Materials segment, Celanese produces a variety of high-performance thermoplastics, polyether-block-amide (PEBA) elastomers and functional additives designed to enhance product durability, thermal resistance and sustainability.
