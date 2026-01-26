Celanese (CE) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Celanese (NYSE: CE):

1/21/2026 – Celanese had its “sell (d)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

1/20/2026 – Celanese is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

1/20/2026 – Celanese was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

1/16/2026 – Celanese had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $43.00 to $48.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

1/15/2026 – Celanese had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $56.00 to $63.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/12/2026 – Celanese had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $49.00 to $50.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/19/2025 – Celanese had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $55.00.

12/19/2025 – Celanese was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $55.00.

12/18/2025 – Celanese had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $60.00 to $56.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Chuck Kyrish acquired 5,000 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.03 per share, with a total value of $205,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 10,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,801.42. This trade represents a 84.55% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Celanese Corporation alerts:

Celanese Corporation is a global chemical and specialty materials company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products serving diverse industries. The company operates through two primary business segments—Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain—offering solutions that range from high-performance polymers and specialty additives to industrial chemicals and intermediates. Its engineered materials are used in applications such as automotive components, consumer electronics, medical devices and packaging, while its acetyl derivatives find uses in coatings, adhesives, solvents and personal care products.

In the Engineered Materials segment, Celanese produces a variety of high-performance thermoplastics, polyether-block-amide (PEBA) elastomers and functional additives designed to enhance product durability, thermal resistance and sustainability.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.