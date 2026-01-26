GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF (NASDAQ:AMDL) Shares Down 6.3% – Here’s What Happened

GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF (NASDAQ:AMDL – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 6.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.03 and last traded at $20.9580. Approximately 3,488,776 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 11,457,827 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.37.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.98.

Institutional Trading of GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $149,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF during the third quarter worth about $276,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF by 57.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,012,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,463,000 after buying an additional 367,782 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, GatePass Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $426,000.

GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF Company Profile

The GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF (AMDL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock. AMDL was launched on Mar 4, 2024 and is issued by GraniteShares.

