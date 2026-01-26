OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM) Stock Price Up 5.8% – Here’s Why

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTCM – Get Free Report) was up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $58.00 and last traded at $58.00. Approximately 779 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 4,940 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.80.

Separately, Zacks Research cut shares of OTC Markets Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.47 and its 200-day moving average is $53.06. The stock has a market cap of $654.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.38.

OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $30.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.49 million. OTC Markets Group had a net margin of 24.06% and a return on equity of 67.77%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that OTC Markets Group Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OTC Markets Group operates a network of electronic trading platforms that provide real-time quotes, trading, and market data for over-the-counter (OTC) securities. Through its tiered marketplaces—OTCQX for established companies, OTCQB for early-stage and developing firms, and OTC Pink for less transparent issuers—the company connects broker-dealers, institutional investors, and retail participants. Its platforms facilitate price discovery and liquidity for a wide range of securities, including foreign issuers, micro-caps, and funds.

The company’s product suite extends beyond trading venues to encompass market data services, corporate disclosure tools, and compliance solutions.

