Wal-Mart de Mexico SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Wal-Mart de Mexico SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:WMMVY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $33.45, but opened at $32.41. Wal-Mart de Mexico SAB de CV shares last traded at $33.80, with a volume of 31,618 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays lowered Wal-Mart de Mexico SAB de CV from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Wal-Mart de Mexico SAB de CV presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Wal-Mart de Mexico SAB de CV Trading Down 1.2%

The company has a market capitalization of $58.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.55.

Wal-Mart de Mexico SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:WMMVY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $13.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.04 billion. Wal-Mart de Mexico SAB de CV had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 5.03%. As a group, analysts forecast that Wal-Mart de Mexico SAB de CV will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wal-Mart de Mexico SAB de CV Company Profile

Wal-Mart de México SAB de CV (OTCMKTS: WMMVY) is a leading Mexican retail company that operates a broad array of retail formats focused on serving everyday consumer needs. Its core activities include operating supermarkets, discount stores, membership warehouse clubs and related retail formats that sell groceries, perishables, household goods, apparel, electronics and general merchandise. The company also provides associated services commonly found in large retail chains, such as in-store pharmacies, basic financial and payment services, and e-commerce fulfillment to meet growing online demand.

The company’s operations are centered in Mexico and extend into several countries in Central America, where it serves urban and suburban consumers through a mix of neighborhood discount outlets, larger full-service supermarkets and membership-based warehouse clubs.

Featured Articles

