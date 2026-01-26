Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM Stock Holdings Lowered by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 6.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 156,379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,559 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $17,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Nexus Investment Management ULC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.6% during the third quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 5,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Sagace Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sagace Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.6% in the second quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the third quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.8% during the third quarter. Capstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,527 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $119.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.84.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $134.93 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 12-month low of $97.80 and a 12-month high of $135.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $120.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $569.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.37.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $83.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th were given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 14th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.88%.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.19, for a total value of $351,570.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 28,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,349,758.96. This trade represents a 9.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

