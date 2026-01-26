Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Purchases New Position in Chime Financial, Inc. $CHYM

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Chime Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHYM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 192,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,026,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CHYM. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chime Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Chime Financial in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Chime Financial in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chime Financial during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chime Financial during the third quarter worth about $50,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHYM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Chime Financial from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Chime Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Chime Financial from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Chime Financial in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Chime Financial from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.24.

Chime Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHYM opened at $26.46 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.76. Chime Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.17 and a 1-year high of $44.94. The company has a market cap of $9.91 billion and a PE ratio of -3.56.

Chime Financial (NASDAQ:CHYM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $543.52 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director James Feuille sold 176,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.12, for a total value of $4,777,676.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,044,936 shares in the company, valued at $191,058,664.32. This trade represents a 2.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Adam B. Frankel sold 6,760 shares of Chime Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total value of $161,158.40. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 244,416 shares in the company, valued at $5,826,877.44. This represents a 2.69% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 256,539 shares of company stock valued at $6,973,943.

Chime Financial Profile

Chime Financial is a U.S.-based financial technology company offering mobile-first banking services designed to reduce fees and simplify everyday transactions. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in San Francisco, Chime operates a digital bank platform that provides customers with a checking account, a savings account, and a debit card without monthly maintenance fees, overdraft charges, or foreign transaction fees. The company’s platform is accessible via its mobile app, enabling users to manage their finances, track spending, and access customer support from their smartphones.

At the core of Chime’s service offering is its fee-free spending account, which includes early access to direct deposit funds—up to two days before scheduled payday—and instant transaction alerts.

