360 Capital Mortgage REIT (TCF) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.05 on February 5th

360 Capital Mortgage REIT (ASX:TCF – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Monday, January 26th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 5th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, February 5th. This represents a yield of 87.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 28th.

The firm has a market cap of $33.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08.

360 Capital Mortgage REIT is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Elstree Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of Australia. It invests in a range of fixed income and hybrid securities, and other debt securities issued by government bodies, companies and specialist financing vehicles. It was formerly known as Australian Enhanced Income Fund. 360 Capital Mortgage REIT was formed on October 17, 2006 and is domiciled in Australia.

