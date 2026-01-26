White Wing Wealth Management Sells 983 Shares of Invesco QQQ $QQQ

White Wing Wealth Management decreased its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 983 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises about 8.5% of White Wing Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. White Wing Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $13,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Enclave Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Enclave Advisors LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. IFS Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 4.1% during the third quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.5% in the third quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 3,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $622.72 on Monday. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $402.39 and a 1-year high of $637.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $616.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $598.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were given a $0.7941 dividend. This represents a $3.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

