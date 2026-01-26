WealthShield Partners LLC Sells 33,465 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF $EFG

WealthShield Partners LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,465 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $2,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EFG. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 570,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,983,000 after acquiring an additional 112,519 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 446,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,852,000 after purchasing an additional 13,205 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,608,000. APS Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,325,000. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 446,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,808,000 after purchasing an additional 5,280 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Up 24.4%

Shares of BATS EFG opened at $119.53 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $88.66 and a 52 week high of $113.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.72.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East. The Fund invests in sectors, such as consumer staples, industrials, consumer discretionary, materials, healthcare, financials, information technology, energy, telecommunication services and utilities.

