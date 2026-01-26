Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO Shares Acquired by Parthenon LLC

Parthenon LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,140 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 805 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Parthenon LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Parthenon LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Clarity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 6,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. EWA LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. EWA LLC now owns 4,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,983,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

VOO stock opened at $633.83 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $627.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $610.53. The company has a market capitalization of $848.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $442.80 and a 12 month high of $640.16.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management-or indexing-investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.