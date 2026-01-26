National Wealth Management Group LLC Has $1.84 Million Stock Holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF $CGGR

National Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,928 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,051 shares during the period. National Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $1,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CGGR. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 422.1% in the third quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 31,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 25,182 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 83,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after acquiring an additional 17,208 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 67,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,978,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 609,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,777,000 after acquiring an additional 31,972 shares during the period. Finally, Owen LaRue LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Owen LaRue LLC now owns 71,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after buying an additional 8,985 shares during the last quarter.

Get Capital Group Growth ETF alerts:

Capital Group Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:CGGR opened at $44.86 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.52. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $29.23 and a 1 year high of $45.83. The company has a market cap of $19.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 1.17.

Capital Group Growth ETF Announces Dividend

Capital Group Growth ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 26th were given a $0.0424 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 26th. This represents a yield of 19.0%.

(Free Report)

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.