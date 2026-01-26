National Wealth Management Group LLC Takes $666,000 Position in Parker-Hannifin Corporation $PH

National Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Interchange Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter worth $31,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 56.1% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 64 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Sagard Holdings Management Inc. acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $927.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $117.05 billion, a PE ratio of 33.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.25. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a 1 year low of $488.45 and a 1 year high of $954.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $886.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $799.88.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $7.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.62 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.20 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.600-30.400 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 29.600-30.400 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 26.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 6th will be issued a $1.80 dividend. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 6th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 25.65%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $869.00 to $941.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $977.00 to $1,097.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Wall Street Zen raised Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $1,050.00 to $1,083.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $950.17.

Insider Activity at Parker-Hannifin

In other news, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 2,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $894.81, for a total transaction of $2,226,287.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 13,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,739,907.20. This represents a 15.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 3,507 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $864.58, for a total value of $3,032,082.06. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 2,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,230,616.40. The trade was a 57.61% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,432 shares of company stock worth $6,484,116. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE: PH) is a global manufacturer and provider of motion and control technologies and systems. The company designs, manufactures and services a broad range of engineered components and systems used to control the movement and flow of liquids, gases and hydraulic power. Its product portfolio is applied across demanding environments and includes solutions for industrial manufacturing, aerospace, mobile equipment and other engineered applications.

Parker-Hannifin’s product and service offerings span hydraulic and pneumatic components, fittings and fluid connectors, valves, pumps and motors, electromechanical actuators and motion-control systems, filtration and separation products, and seals and sealing systems.

