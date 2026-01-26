Patten & Patten Inc. TN Acquires 5,996 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF $IUSG

Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 165.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,996 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $1,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 37.3% in the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,539,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,552,000 after purchasing an additional 418,656 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,464,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,536,996,000 after buying an additional 348,725 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 9,508.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 223,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,542,000 after acquiring an additional 220,695 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $27,300,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 60.8% during the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 379,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,070,000 after acquiring an additional 143,536 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSG opened at $168.88 on Monday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $108.91 and a 52-week high of $172.33. The stock has a market cap of $27.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.52 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $167.82 and its 200 day moving average is $163.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.2627 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 16th. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

