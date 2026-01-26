Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Decreases Stock Position in Samsara Inc. $IOT

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its stake in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) by 14.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 937,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159,856 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Samsara were worth $34,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IOT. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS grew its position in Samsara by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 113,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,243,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Samsara by 3.4% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Samsara by 3.8% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Samsara by 6.5% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Samsara by 1.5% in the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 26,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Samsara

In related news, insider Sanjit Biswas sold 263,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.43, for a total value of $8,558,277.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 78,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,555,484. This represents a 77.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 4,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $152,547.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 246,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,026,804.50. This trade represents a 1.87% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 2,874,559 shares of company stock valued at $104,019,864 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 46.49% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Price Performance

IOT stock opened at $32.08 on Monday. Samsara Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.25 and a 1 year high of $61.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.95 and a 200 day moving average of $37.38. The company has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -401.05 and a beta of 1.62.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.11). Samsara had a negative net margin of 2.79% and a negative return on equity of 3.49%. The firm had revenue of $415.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Samsara has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.500-0.500 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.120-0.130 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Samsara Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IOT shares. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Samsara in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane raised Samsara from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Samsara in a report on Thursday. Zacks Research upgraded Samsara from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 30th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Samsara from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.56.

Samsara Company Profile

Samsara develops an industrial Internet of Things (IoT) platform designed to help organizations monitor, manage, and optimize physical operations. The company combines connected hardware — including telematics devices, GPS trackers, dash cameras, and environmental sensors — with cloud-based software to provide real-time visibility into vehicles, mobile equipment, and fixed assets. Its software offers tools for fleet management, driver and worker safety, asset tracking, compliance (including electronic logging), maintenance scheduling, and operational analytics.

The Samsara platform emphasizes integration of live data streams with analytics and workflow features to drive efficiency and safety across industries that rely on dispersed equipment and mobile workforces.

