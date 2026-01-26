UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Raises Stake in ACI Worldwide, Inc. $ACIW

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 119,065 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 19,287 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $6,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 106.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide during the second quarter worth $32,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in ACI Worldwide by 68.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in ACI Worldwide in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in ACI Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACIW stock opened at $44.03 on Monday. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.45 and a 52-week high of $58.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.67.

ACI Worldwide ( NASDAQ:ACIW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $482.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.09 million. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 15.07%.ACI Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ACI Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

In other news, CTO Abraham Kuruvilla sold 4,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.69, for a total transaction of $200,774.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 96,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,621,017.93. This represents a 4.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) is a global software company that provides electronic payment and banking solutions to financial institutions, merchants and billers. The company’s platforms enable real-time processing of credit, debit, ACH, bill payments, faster payments and money transfers, as well as integrated fraud prevention services. Headquartered in Naples, Florida, ACI serves clients across banking, payments and commerce sectors worldwide.

ACI’s modular suite of applications can be deployed on-premise, in the cloud or in hybrid environments to meet diverse operational needs.

