Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Cuts Stake in Ford Motor Company $F

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,449,099 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 84,020 shares during the quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $17,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 126.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,969,228 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $47,472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214,847 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 385,109 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,606,000 after buying an additional 52,475 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 178.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,902,992 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $22,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218,544 shares during the period. WFA Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 8.6% in the third quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 27,905 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Finally, BIP Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter worth $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of F stock opened at $13.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.38 and a 200 day moving average of $12.42. Ford Motor Company has a twelve month low of $8.44 and a twelve month high of $14.50. The stock has a market cap of $54.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $50.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.08 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 2.48%.Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor Company will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on F. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.19.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) is an American multinational automaker headquartered in Dearborn, Michigan. Founded by Henry Ford in 1903, the company became an early pioneer of mass-production techniques with the Model T and the adoption of the moving assembly line. Today, Ford designs, manufactures, markets and services a broad range of vehicles and mobility solutions under the Ford and Lincoln brands, spanning passenger cars, SUVs, pickup trucks and commercial vehicles.

Ford’s business activities extend beyond vehicle production to include parts and aftermarket services, fleet and commercial sales, and automotive financing through Ford Motor Credit Company.

