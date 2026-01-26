Expand Energy Corporation $EXE Shares Acquired by Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE – Free Report) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,865 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,720 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Expand Energy were worth $11,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Expand Energy by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 153,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,288,000 after acquiring an additional 16,377 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in Expand Energy by 23.8% in the third quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 29,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 5,576 shares during the period. Hara Capital LLC lifted its position in Expand Energy by 3.3% in the third quarter. Hara Capital LLC now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Expand Energy by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH increased its position in shares of Expand Energy by 99.8% during the 3rd quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 67,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,210,000 after purchasing an additional 33,894 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EXE. William Blair initiated coverage on Expand Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Expand Energy from $145.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Expand Energy from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Expand Energy from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Expand Energy from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.33.

Expand Energy Price Performance

EXE stock opened at $109.49 on Monday. Expand Energy Corporation has a one year low of $91.01 and a one year high of $126.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $111.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.08 billion, a PE ratio of 31.11 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Expand Energy (NASDAQ:EXE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. Expand Energy had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Expand Energy Corporation will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Expand Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th were issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Expand Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.34%.

Expand Energy Company Profile

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

