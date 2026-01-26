Microchip Technology Incorporated $MCHP Shares Sold by Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 169,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,489 shares during the quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $10,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new position in Microchip Technology in the second quarter valued at about $280,000. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,584,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,802,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,040,114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,076,112 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 498.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,034,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $130,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 37.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,361,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $215,881,000 after purchasing an additional 911,731 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting Microchip Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Microchip Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Susquehanna raised its price target from $75 to $90 and reiterated a “positive” rating, signaling roughly ~20% upside vs. the recent price and implying stronger medium?term revenue/margin expectations. Susquehanna raises PT

Susquehanna raised its price target from $75 to $90 and reiterated a “positive” rating, signaling roughly ~20% upside vs. the recent price and implying stronger medium?term revenue/margin expectations. Positive Sentiment: BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Microchip from “neutral” to “outperform” and set a $90 price target, citing firmer demand for analog upgrades across end markets (contributes to structural tailwinds for Microchip’s analog and mixed?signal product lines). BNP Paribas analog demand note

BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Microchip from “neutral” to “outperform” and set a $90 price target, citing firmer demand for analog upgrades across end markets (contributes to structural tailwinds for Microchip’s analog and mixed?signal product lines). Positive Sentiment: Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Microchip from “hold” to “strong?buy,” reflecting dealer confidence that cyclical recovery in analog and embedded demand will benefit Microchip sooner than feared. Exane BNP Paribas upgrade

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Microchip from “hold” to “strong?buy,” reflecting dealer confidence that cyclical recovery in analog and embedded demand will benefit Microchip sooner than feared. Positive Sentiment: Bank of America raised its price target to $78, a modest increase that still signals near?term upside and gives more institutional support to the stock after recent earnings/guidance. BofA raises PT to $78

Bank of America raised its price target to $78, a modest increase that still signals near?term upside and gives more institutional support to the stock after recent earnings/guidance. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks published a broader thematic piece highlighting technology names with favorable Earnings ESP; Microchip is included as a candidate to watch but this is a general screen rather than new company?specific disclosure. Zacks feature

Microchip Technology Price Performance

Microchip Technology stock opened at $74.71 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -166.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.46. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $34.13 and a 12-month high of $79.50.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Microchip Technology had a negative net margin of 4.39% and a positive return on equity of 5.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Microchip Technology has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.340-0.400 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Microchip Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 24th were given a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 24th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently -404.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 4,292 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.39, for a total transaction of $216,273.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 30,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,516,184.71. This represents a 12.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCHP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.82.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Inc is a semiconductor company headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, that designs, develops and supplies a broad portfolio of embedded control and analog semiconductors. Its product lineup centers on microcontrollers (including the well-known PIC family), digital signal controllers and associated development tools and software, along with a range of mixed-signal and analog devices, nonvolatile memory, power management, timing, interface, wireless and security products. The company also provides integrated hardware and software solutions intended to simplify embedded design and accelerate time to market for OEMs and contract manufacturers.

Microchip’s products are used across a wide range of end markets, including automotive, industrial automation, consumer electronics, communications, aerospace and defense, and Internet of Things (IoT) applications.

