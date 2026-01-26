Headwater Exploration Inc. (TSE:HWX) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Headwater Exploration Inc. (TSE:HWX – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$10.25.

HWX has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bankshares upped their price target on Headwater Exploration from C$9.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. ATB Capital upped their target price on Headwater Exploration from C$8.75 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$8.75 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 19th.

TSE:HWX opened at C$10.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Headwater Exploration has a one year low of C$4.75 and a one year high of C$11.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.34 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.97. The stock has a market cap of C$2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.56.

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Headwater Exploration had a net margin of 35.52% and a return on equity of 28.63%. The company had revenue of C$178.70 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Headwater Exploration will post 0.6296296 earnings per share for the current year.

Headwater Exploration Inc is an oil and gas exploration and development company. It is engaged in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas onshore in McCully Field, New Brunswick and Marten Hills, Alberta. The firm generates substantial revenue from the sale of commodities which include crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids.

