Comparing Kuehne & Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) and DirectBooking Technology (NASDAQ:ZDAI)

Kuehne & Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY – Get Free Report) and DirectBooking Technology (NASDAQ:ZDAI – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Kuehne & Nagel International has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DirectBooking Technology has a beta of 4.84, suggesting that its stock price is 384% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kuehne & Nagel International and DirectBooking Technology”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kuehne & Nagel International $28.18 billion 0.99 $1.34 billion $2.01 22.92 DirectBooking Technology $19.28 million 0.87 -$6.98 million N/A N/A

Kuehne & Nagel International has higher revenue and earnings than DirectBooking Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Kuehne & Nagel International and DirectBooking Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kuehne & Nagel International 4.01% 40.03% 8.48% DirectBooking Technology N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Kuehne & Nagel International and DirectBooking Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kuehne & Nagel International 2 3 1 0 1.83 DirectBooking Technology 1 0 0 0 1.00

Summary

Kuehne & Nagel International beats DirectBooking Technology on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kuehne & Nagel International

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics. It offers less-than-container load, reefer and project logistics, and flexible container shipping solutions. The company also provides time-critical solutions, sea-air and time-defined products, airside and air charter services, cargo insurance, and customs clearance services. In addition, it offers spare parts logistics, production, and e-commerce logistics, distribution, packaging, and process solutions. Further, the company provides supply chain consulting and order management services. It serves aerospace, automotive, mobility, consumer, healthcare, high-tech and semicon, industrial, and perishables industries. The company was founded in 1890 and is based in Schindellegi, Switzerland. Kuehne + Nagel International AG is a subsidiary of Kuehne Holding AG.

About DirectBooking Technology

We are a holding company incorporated in the Cayman Islands with operations conducted by our Hong Kong subsidiary, Primega Construction. As a holding company with no material operations of its own, we conduct our operations in Hong Kong through our operating subsidiary, Primega Construction. Primega Construction is a provider of transportation services that employs environmentally friendly practices with the aim of facilitating reuse of C&D materials and reduction of construction waste. Through Primega Construction, we operate in the Hong Kong construction industry, mainly handling transportation of materials excavated from construction sites. Primega Construction principally provides the following services in Hong Kong (i) soil and rock transportation services; (ii) diesel oil trading; and (iii) construction works, which mainly includes ELS works and bored piling. We generally provide our services as a subcontractor to other construction contractors in Hong Kong. We generate the majority of our income from soil and rock transportation services provided by Primega Construction, which contributed 73.82%, 88.47% and 66.48% of our total revenue during the years ended March 31, 2022 and 2023 and the six months ended September 30, 2023, respectively. Primega Construction works with recyclers and other private contractors to repurpose and recycle excavated materials, reducing the volume of construction waste ending up in landfills, while lowering waste disposal fees incurred by its customers. Our principal executive office is located at Room 2912, 29/F., New Tech Plaza, 34 Tai Yau Street, San Po Kong, Kowloon, Hong Kong. Our registered office in the Cayman Islands is located at the office of Appleby Global Services (Cayman) Limited, 71 Fort Street, PO Box 500, George Town, Grand Cayman, KY1–1106, Cayman Islands. Our agent for service of process in the United States is Cogency Global Inc., located at 122 East 42nd Street, 18th Floor, New York.

