Comparing Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) and Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA)

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Free Report) and Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Corvus Pharmaceuticals and Tenaya Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Corvus Pharmaceuticals 1 0 6 0 2.71 Tenaya Therapeutics 1 0 4 0 2.60

Corvus Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $29.80, suggesting a potential upside of 18.73%. Tenaya Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 516.19%. Given Tenaya Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Tenaya Therapeutics is more favorable than Corvus Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corvus Pharmaceuticals N/A -26.11% -20.48% Tenaya Therapeutics N/A -95.46% -76.79%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

46.6% of Corvus Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.5% of Tenaya Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.3% of Corvus Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 48.7% of Tenaya Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tenaya Therapeutics has a beta of 3.18, suggesting that its stock price is 218% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Corvus Pharmaceuticals and Tenaya Therapeutics”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corvus Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$62.29 million ($0.53) -47.36 Tenaya Therapeutics N/A N/A -$111.13 million ($0.78) -0.94

Corvus Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tenaya Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Corvus Pharmaceuticals beats Tenaya Therapeutics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Corvus Pharmaceuticals

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immune modulator product candidates to treat solid cancers, T cell lymphomas, autoimmune, allergic, and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is soquelitinib (CPI-818), a selective covalent inhibitor of interleukin 2 inducible T cell kinase (ITK), which is in a multi-center Phase 1/1b clinical trial for the treatment of peripheral T cell lymphoma, solid tumors, and atopic dermatitis. The company is also developing ciforadenant (CPI-444), an oral small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic renal cell cancer; and mupadolimab (CPI-006), a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and head and neck cancer. In addition, it is developing CPI-182, an antibody designed to block inflammation and myeloid suppression that is in investigational new drug application-enabling studies, as well as CPI-935, an adenosine A2B receptor antagonist to prevent fibrosis. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a license afreemnt with Monash University to research, develop, and commercialize certain antibodies directed to CXCR2 for the treatment of human diseases; and Vernalis (R&D) Limited to develop, manufacture, and commercialize products containing certain adenosine receptor antagonists, including ciforadenant, as well as strategic collaboration with Angel Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd. for the development and commercialization of mupadolimab. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Burlingame, California.

About Tenaya Therapeutics

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and delivers therapies for heart disease in the United States. It develops its products through gene editing, cellular regeneration, and gene addition. The company is developing TN-201, a gene therapy for myosin binding protein C3-associated hypertrophic cardiomyopathy which is in phase 1 clinical trial; TN-301, a small molecule for heart failure with preserved ejection fraction which is in phase 1 clinical trial; and TN-401, a gene therapy for plakophilin 2-associated arrhythmogenic right ventricular cardiomyopathy which is in preclinical stage. It also develops an adeno-associated virus-based gene therapy designed to deliver the dworf gene for patient with dilated cardiomyopathy; and reprogramming program for heart failure due to prior myocardial infarction. Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

