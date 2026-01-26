Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.1111.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FULC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $25.00 price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 8th.

FULC opened at $10.75 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.99. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.32 and a 1 year high of $15.74. The stock has a market cap of $581.79 million, a P/E ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 3.20.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.02). Equities analysts expect that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert J. Gould sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.87, for a total transaction of $178,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 469,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,577,285.68. The trade was a 3.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. sold 4,175,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.98, for a total transaction of $58,368,443.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,053,960 shares in the company, valued at $84,634,360.80. This represents a 40.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,205,139 shares of company stock worth $58,711,943. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FULC. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 12,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 77,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 108.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 3,697 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 30.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,151 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing precision medicines that modulate gene expression through epigenetic control. Leveraging a proprietary target discovery platform, Fulcrum seeks to identify small?molecule therapeutics that restore normal gene function in diseases caused by genetic dysregulation. The company’s core research efforts center on transcriptional regulators and chromatin-modifying proteins, aiming to address underlying disease mechanisms rather than downstream symptoms.

Fulcrum’s most advanced programs include FTX-6058, an oral therapeutic candidate designed to elevate fetal hemoglobin levels in patients with sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia, and a preclinical program targeting facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD) by inhibiting a key epigenetic driver of aberrant gene expression.

