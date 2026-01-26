Analysts Set Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN) Price Target at $46.75

Shares of Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.75.

HMN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 21st. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a research report on Friday, October 31st.

In other Horace Mann Educators news, Director Henry Wade Reece sold 1,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.27, for a total transaction of $59,575.32. Following the sale, the director owned 39,001 shares in the company, valued at $1,765,575.27. This trade represents a 3.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total value of $226,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 283,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,869,785.80. The trade was a 1.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,398 shares of company stock valued at $697,298. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Horace Mann Educators in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 699 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 222.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 909 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Horace Mann Educators by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. 99.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HMN opened at $42.72 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. Horace Mann Educators has a 1 year low of $37.36 and a 1 year high of $48.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.07.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.39. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $438.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Horace Mann Educators will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 15th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.44%.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, based in Springfield, Illinois, specializes in insurance and retirement solutions tailored to educators and school employees across the United States. Founded in 1945, the company partners with public school districts to deliver property and casualty insurance products—including auto, home and liability coverage—through a network of dedicated local agents. Its targeted approach focuses on understanding the unique needs and schedules of teachers, administrators and other school staff, distinguishing its services within the broader insurance market.

In addition to property and casualty offerings, Horace Mann provides life and disability insurance, annuities and retirement plan products designed to help educators plan for financial security beyond their teaching careers.

