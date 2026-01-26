Brokerages Set Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) PT at $102.50

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $102.50.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OMAB. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 6th.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Price Performance

NASDAQ OMAB opened at $115.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.76. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a 52 week low of $70.24 and a 52 week high of $118.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.31.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $214.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 53.08%. Research analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th were issued a dividend of $2.5219 per share. This represents a yield of 471.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 26th. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OMAB. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 288.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 491 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the second quarter worth $56,000. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V. (OMAB) is a Mexican airport operator that develops, manages and operates airports under long?term concessions granted by the Federal Government of Mexico. The company’s core business covers all aspects of airport operations, including passenger processing, airfield services, security, ground handling, cargo handling and commercial activities such as retail, food and beverage, and parking.

OMA currently holds concession contracts for 13 airports in central and northern Mexico, serving key markets such as Monterrey, Ciudad Juárez, Culiacán, Hermosillo and Torreón.

