Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.3333.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RVPH. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 27th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. Finally, D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 23rd.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.1%

RVPH stock opened at $0.33 on Wednesday. Reviva Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $2.15. The company has a market cap of $37.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 0.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.46 and a 200-day moving average of $0.48.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Reviva Pharmaceuticals will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Reviva Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RVPH. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Reviva Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 448,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 29,063 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $58,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,711,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 223,178 shares in the last quarter. 63.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Reviva Pharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ: RVPH) is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of prescription drug products in the United States and select international markets. Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida, Reviva targets under-promoted, off-patent pharmaceuticals for which novel dosage forms can enhance patient compliance and therapeutic outcomes.

The company’s core activities include the identification of FDA-approved drug candidates, formulation development to address niche or underserved patient populations—such as pediatric and orphan indications—and supporting regulatory filings.

See Also

