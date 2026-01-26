IG Group Holdings plc (LON:IGG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

IG Group Holdings plc (LON:IGG – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,302.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IGG. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 340 price objective on shares of IG Group in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on IG Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,300 price target on the stock.
IG Group?(LSEG:IGG) is an innovative, global fintech company that delivers dynamic online trading platforms and a
robust educational ecosystem to?power the pursuit of financial freedom for the ambitious. For nearly five decades,
the Company has evolved its technology, risk management, financial products, content, and platforms to meet the
needs of its retail and institutional clients. IG Group continues to innovate its offering for the new generation of tomorrow’s
investors through its IG, tastytrade, IG Prime, Spectrum, and DailyFX brands.
Established in 1974, IG Group is a London-headquartered FTSE 250 company offering its clients access to ~19,000
financial markets through its offices spread across Europe, North America, Africa, Asia-Pacific and the Middle East.
