Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Investors Title Company (NASDAQ:ITIC – Get Free Report)'s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $249.33 and traded as high as $254.22. Investors Title shares last traded at $252.90, with a volume of 9,917 shares traded.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Investors Title in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $256.61 and a 200-day moving average of $249.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $477.98 million, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 0.66.

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $6.45 earnings per share for the quarter. Investors Title had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The firm had revenue of $70.97 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 1st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Investors Title’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.68%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Investors Title by 2.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,937 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Investors Title by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Investors Title in the 1st quarter valued at about $571,000. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in shares of Investors Title in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Investors Title during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $412,000. Institutional investors own 41.40% of the company’s stock.

Investors Title Company engages in the issuance of residential and commercial title insurance for residential, institutional, commercial, and industrial properties. The company underwrites land title insurance for owners and mortgagees as a primary insurer; and assumes the reinsurance of title insurance risks from other title insurance companies. It offers services in connection with tax-deferred exchanges of like-kind property; acts as a qualified intermediary in tax-deferred exchanges of property; coordinates the exchange aspects of the real estate transaction, such as drafting standard exchange documents, holding the exchange funds between the sale of the old property and the purchase of the new property, and accepting the formal identification of the replacement property.

