Luda Technology Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LUD) Trading Up 5.5% – What’s Next?

Luda Technology Group Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:LUD – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 5.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.52 and last traded at $9.52. Approximately 3,697 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 6,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.02.

Luda Technology Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.39.

Get Luda Technology Group alerts:

About Luda Technology Group

(Get Free Report)

Luda Technology Group Ltd (AMEX:LUD) is a US-listed technology company specializing in the development and commercialization of artificial intelligence and autonomous system solutions. The company’s core expertise lies in SLAM (Simultaneous Localization and Mapping) and advanced perception algorithms, enabling real-time 3D mapping, navigation and obstacle avoidance for robotic and unmanned platforms. Luda’s technology base supports applications ranging from indoor service robots to outdoor autonomous vehicles.

Its product suite comprises both hardware modules and software development kits designed for integration by original equipment manufacturers and system integrators.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Luda Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luda Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.