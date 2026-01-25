Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (NYSEARCA:INFL) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

Shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (NYSEARCA:INFL – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 677,211 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 148% from the previous session’s volume of 273,587 shares.The stock last traded at $49.97 and had previously closed at $49.68.
The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,163.17 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.85.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.102 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is a positive change from Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,427.61%.
The Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (INFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund seeking long-term capital growth in inflation-adjusted terms from companies expected to benefit, directly or indirectly, from inflation. INFL was launched on Jan 11, 2021 and is managed by Horizon Kinetics.
