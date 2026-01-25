Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (NYSEARCA:INFL) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

Shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (NYSEARCA:INFL – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 677,211 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 148% from the previous session’s volume of 273,587 shares.The stock last traded at $49.97 and had previously closed at $49.68.

Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,163.17 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.85.

Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.102 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is a positive change from Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,427.61%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF

About Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFL. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF by 801.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. boosted its stake in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF by 306.1% in the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 4,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 3,698 shares in the last quarter. LM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF in the second quarter valued at about $298,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter.

The Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (INFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund seeking long-term capital growth in inflation-adjusted terms from companies expected to benefit, directly or indirectly, from inflation. INFL was launched on Jan 11, 2021 and is managed by Horizon Kinetics.

