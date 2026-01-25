Quilter Plc Has $21.50 Million Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Quilter Plc decreased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 35,440 shares during the period. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $21,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 27.5% in the third quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter worth about $213,000. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,450 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. Investment House LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 0.6% during the third quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 24,185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,047,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GDS Wealth Management raised its position in Micron Technology by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 143,348 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $23,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, Director Teyin M. Liu acquired 11,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $337.22 per share, for a total transaction of $3,911,752.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 25,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,737,370.20. This trade represents a 81.06% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 126,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.31, for a total transaction of $28,389,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 219,693 shares in the company, valued at $49,499,029.83. This represents a 36.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 287,500 shares of company stock worth $65,892,908. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of MU stock opened at $399.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.99 and a beta of 1.50. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.54 and a 12-month high of $412.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $281.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.41.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 17th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 28.15%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. Micron Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 8.220-8.620 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 29th were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 29th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is presently 4.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 2nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Micron Technology from $325.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $335.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $346.66.

View Our Latest Analysis on MU

Key Headlines Impacting Micron Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Micron Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.