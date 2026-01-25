Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF $FBCG is Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,176,954 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 948,594 shares during the period. Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF comprises 3.2% of Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.08% of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF worth $385,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its position in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 17.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 13,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 20.6% in the second quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 82,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,984,000 after buying an additional 14,100 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 7,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF Trading Up 19.5%

Shares of BATS:FBCG opened at $54.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.60 and a 200 day moving average of $53.06. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 29.62 and a beta of 1.32. Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $33.57 and a 12-month high of $50.14.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF Profile

The Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (FBCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of fundamentally-selected global growth stocks. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. FBCG was launched on Jun 3, 2020 and is managed by Fidelity.

