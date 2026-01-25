UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Buys 92,782 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. $FCX

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 36.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 348,796 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,782 shares during the quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $13,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FCX. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1,962.9% during the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 722 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 59.6% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 876 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 39.8% in the third quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 977 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.20.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat consensus: FCX reported Q4 EPS above estimates and revenue topped expectations, driven by higher realized copper and gold prices which offset lower volumes. The company reiterated financial materials and hosted a conference call. MarketBeat Earnings Summary

Q4 results beat consensus: FCX reported Q4 EPS above estimates and revenue topped expectations, driven by higher realized copper and gold prices which offset lower volumes. The company reiterated financial materials and hosted a conference call. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades and price targets lifted sentiment: recent upgrades and bullish targets helped push FCX to a new 12?month high, supporting momentum in the stock. Analyst Upgrade/12?Month High

Analyst upgrades and price targets lifted sentiment: recent upgrades and bullish targets helped push FCX to a new 12?month high, supporting momentum in the stock. Positive Sentiment: Commodity tailwinds: rising copper and gold prices materially boosted profits in Q4 and underpin revenue upside potential for 2026, a key reason investors are favoring FCX as a leveraged way to play the metals rally. Reuters: Profit Beat, Commodity Impact

Commodity tailwinds: rising copper and gold prices materially boosted profits in Q4 and underpin revenue upside potential for 2026, a key reason investors are favoring FCX as a leveraged way to play the metals rally. Neutral Sentiment: Grasberg mine restart timeline: management said the Grasberg mine (Indonesia) is on track for a Q2 restart after the deadly mudslide — a positive operational milestone but still contains execution and permitting risks. MSN: Grasberg Restart

Grasberg mine restart timeline: management said the Grasberg mine (Indonesia) is on track for a Q2 restart after the deadly mudslide — a positive operational milestone but still contains execution and permitting risks. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks/style coverage and valuation notes: Zacks flagged FCX as a top?ranked value stock for certain investor styles, increasing visibility among value-focused funds. That can attract inflows but doesn’t change fundamentals. Zacks: Value Stock Callout

Zacks/style coverage and valuation notes: Zacks flagged FCX as a top?ranked value stock for certain investor styles, increasing visibility among value-focused funds. That can attract inflows but doesn’t change fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Volumes and guidance caveats: management trimmed 2026 copper sales volume guidance after Q4, and production was hurt in the quarter by the Grasberg suspension — factors that limit upside unless volumes recover. Investor’s Business Daily: Sales Outlook Trimmed

Volumes and guidance caveats: management trimmed 2026 copper sales volume guidance after Q4, and production was hurt in the quarter by the Grasberg suspension — factors that limit upside unless volumes recover. Negative Sentiment: Operational and cash-flow pressures: while net income rose, gross and operating profit declined and operating cash flow fell year?over?year in Q4, highlighting cost and volume headwinds that could constrain margins if metal prices weaken. Yahoo Finance: Q4 Highlights

Operational and cash-flow pressures: while net income rose, gross and operating profit declined and operating cash flow fell year?over?year in Q4, highlighting cost and volume headwinds that could constrain margins if metal prices weaken. Neutral Sentiment: Investor interest/longer-term performance: pieces on long?term returns and valuation (e.g., Benzinga/MarketBeat articles) increase retail attention but are less likely to move the stock than fresh earnings/operational news. Benzinga: 5?Year Returns

In related news, CAO Stephen T. Higgins sold 28,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total value of $1,364,019.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 105,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,053,059.06. The trade was a 21.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 9,572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total value of $456,201.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 38,761 shares in the company, valued at $1,847,349.26. This trade represents a 19.80% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $60.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.00. The firm has a market cap of $86.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.45. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.66 and a 12 month high of $62.13.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 15th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.87%.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc is a U.S.-based natural resources company primarily engaged in the exploration, mining and processing of copper, gold and molybdenum. Its operations encompass large-scale open-pit and underground mining as well as associated concentrator and milling facilities. The company produces copper in the form of concentrates and cathodes, and also recovers gold and molybdenum as co-products; its business model includes exploration, development, mining, beneficiation and the sale of bulk commodities to smelters and industrial customers.

Freeport-McMoRan conducts operations and development activities across multiple geographies, with substantial assets in the Americas and Indonesia.

