Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Buys 61,844 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,053,683 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,844 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in PayPal were worth $70,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.8% during the second quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 154,991 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,519,000 after buying an additional 4,165 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $325,000. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 164,901 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,058,000 after purchasing an additional 22,139 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in PayPal by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,292,583 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $291,338,000 after purchasing an additional 313,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the third quarter worth approximately $13,210,000. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PYPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.84.

PYPL opened at $56.62 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.01 and a fifty-two week high of $90.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.62 and a 200 day moving average of $66.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $52.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.42.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.14. PayPal had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 25.64%. The firm had revenue of $8.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. PayPal has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.390 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 19th. PayPal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.22%.

PayPal agreed to acquire Cymbio to accelerate agentic commerce and multichannel AI-driven selling for merchants — a clear strategic move to deepen merchant-facing AI capabilities.

Coverage and trade reaction note the Cymbio deal and related AI-commerce angle as a growth catalyst that could help monetize AI shopping integrations.

PayPal is reported to have partnered with OpenAI and applied to become a bank — moves that, if approved and executed well, expand product reach (AI experiences and deposit/credit capability).

Investor attention is elevated (Zacks highlights PYPL among most-searched stocks), which can amplify moves in either direction as news flow continues.

Commentary pieces note PayPal's stablecoin and broader strategy could allow survival without dominance in every area—useful context but not an immediate catalyst.

Morgan Stanley reiterated a Sell rating and $51 price target, arguing AI and agentic commerce efforts won't fully offset structural headwinds — a direct bearish analyst signal.

Opinion/downgrade pieces question whether PayPal can recover its former growth trajectory, framing the stock as potentially a value trap despite low valuation metrics.

Technical and price-action stories note PYPL has lost key support levels and has declined sharply over the past year — fueling momentum selling and caution among investors.

In other news, CAO Chris Natali sold 1,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.13, for a total transaction of $94,984.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Aaron Webster sold 9,282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.29, for a total value of $615,303.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 35,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,366,486.71. The trade was a 20.64% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,156 shares of company stock valued at $2,432,524. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a global digital payments platform that enables consumers and merchants to send and receive payments online, on mobile devices and at the point of sale. The company provides a broad set of payment solutions, including a digital wallet, merchant payment processing, checkout services, invoicing and fraud-management tools. PayPal’s platform is designed to support e-commerce, in-person retail and person-to-person transfers, targeting both individual consumers and businesses of varying sizes.

Key products and services in PayPal’s portfolio include the PayPal wallet and checkout ecosystem, the Venmo peer-to-peer mobile app, Braintree’s developer-focused payment gateway, Xoom for international money transfers, and PayPal Credit and buy-now-pay-later options.

