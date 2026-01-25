NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE Stock Position Reduced by Simplicity Wealth LLC

Simplicity Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,921 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $2,375,545,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 212,877,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,777,923,000 after buying an additional 5,554,603 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1,765.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,968,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $299,567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,755,563 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 18.7% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,796,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $749,481,000 after buying an additional 1,701,648 shares during the period. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 181.9% during the 2nd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,185,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $151,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Key Headlines Impacting NextEra Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting NextEra Energy this week:

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $84.84 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $61.72 and a one year high of $87.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.25 and its 200-day moving average is $78.61. The firm has a market cap of $176.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.74.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.72% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $87.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. HSBC lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, November 10th. Argus set a $90.00 price objective on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 target price (up previously from $84.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.94.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NEE

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. sold 145,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total transaction of $12,178,697.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 162,693 shares in the company, valued at $13,651,569.63. The trade was a 47.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 10,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $920,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 15,643 shares in the company, valued at $1,329,655. This represents a 40.90% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About NextEra Energy

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc (NYSE: NEE), headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company’s principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra’s activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.