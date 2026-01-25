Prologis, Inc. $PLD Position Lessened by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 535,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,885 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Prologis were worth $61,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PLD. Clayton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in Prologis during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Prologis in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Prologis in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 revenue beat and strong leasing — Prologis reported Q4 results with revenue above expectations and management highlighted robust warehouse leasing, supporting near-term cash flow and rent-roll momentum. Article Title

PLD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $139.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Prologis from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday. Argus upped their price target on Prologis from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price objective on Prologis from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.11.

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $127.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $128.38 and its 200-day moving average is $119.26. The company has a market cap of $118.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.40. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.35 and a 52-week high of $134.94.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.44. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 37.86%.The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. Prologis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.80%.

In related news, Director Cristina Gabriela Bita sold 621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.60, for a total transaction of $79,239.60. Following the transaction, the director owned 8,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,340.80. The trade was a 7.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Prologis, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in logistics and distribution facilities. The company focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality industrial real estate assets that support supply chain infrastructure for third-party logistics providers, e-commerce businesses, retailers and manufacturers. Its portfolio primarily consists of warehouse and distribution centers designed to optimize goods movement and storage near key transportation hubs.

With a global presence, Prologis serves customers across the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

