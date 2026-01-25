TFR Capital LLC. Has $3.56 Million Stock Holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF $JAAA

TFR Capital LLC. grew its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,171 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,927 shares during the period. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of TFR Capital LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. TFR Capital LLC.’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $3,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JAAA. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the third quarter worth about $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 63.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 1,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Price Performance

Shares of JAAA stock opened at $50.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.65. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a twelve month low of $49.65 and a twelve month high of $51.05.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Profile

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe. JAAA was launched on Oct 16, 2020 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

Featured Stories

