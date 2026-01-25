International Assets Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Target Corporation $TGT

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 18,931 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,698,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Target by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 263 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 79.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target Stock Performance

Target stock opened at $108.04 on Friday. Target Corporation has a 12-month low of $83.44 and a 12-month high of $145.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $48.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.33.

Target Dividend Announcement

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. Target had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 3.58%.The company had revenue of $25.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Target has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.000-8.000 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Target Corporation will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 11th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 55.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TGT shares. Roth Mkm set a $88.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Target from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Zacks Research raised shares of Target from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $108.00 price target on Target in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.03.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) is a U.S.-based general merchandise retailer headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The company operates a network of full-line and small-format stores across the United States alongside a national e-commerce platform and mobile app. Target’s retail assortment spans apparel, home goods, electronics, groceries and household essentials, plus beauty, baby and pet categories. The firm complements national brands with a portfolio of owned and exclusive labels and partnerships that help differentiate its merchandise assortment.

Target traces its roots to the Dayton Company, founded by George Dayton in 1902; the Target discount chain was launched in 1962 and the parent company later adopted the Target Corporation name.

