Avantor, Inc. $AVTR Shares Acquired by Sector Gamma AS

Sector Gamma AS lifted its stake in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 477,104 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,466 shares during the quarter. Avantor comprises approximately 1.5% of Sector Gamma AS’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Sector Gamma AS owned about 0.07% of Avantor worth $5,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Avantor by 119.1% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantor during the second quarter worth about $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Avantor during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Avantor by 60.9% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Avantor in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avantor alerts:

Insider Transactions at Avantor

In other Avantor news, Director Gregory L. Summe purchased 100,000 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.25 per share, with a total value of $1,125,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,375,000. This trade represents a 50.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sanjeev K. Mehra acquired 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.09 per share, with a total value of $3,881,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 350,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,881,500. This represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on AVTR. Zacks Research upgraded Avantor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Avantor to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Avantor in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Avantor from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Avantor from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.60.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Avantor

Avantor Stock Down 3.7%

Avantor stock opened at $11.79 on Friday. Avantor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.62 and a fifty-two week high of $23.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Avantor had a positive return on equity of 10.91% and a negative net margin of 1.25%.The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Avantor has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.880-0.920 EPS. Analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Avantor

(Free Report)

Avantor, Inc (NYSE:AVTR) is a global provider of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. The company delivers essential solutions that support research, development, production and safety applications. Its product portfolio spans from high-purity chemicals and reagents to biologics and cell culture media, as well as lab equipment, consumables and custom manufacturing services.

Avantor’s offerings are organized across two primary segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.