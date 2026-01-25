Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Invests $5.63 Million in Fair Isaac Corporation $FICO

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,761 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,628,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Edgewood Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the second quarter valued at approximately $612,785,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Fair Isaac during the 2nd quarter worth $365,831,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Fair Isaac by 2,047.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 99,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $181,676,000 after purchasing an additional 94,759 shares in the last quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter worth $85,183,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 2nd quarter worth $84,295,000. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on FICO shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $2,400.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Fair Isaac from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Zacks Research cut Fair Isaac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Oppenheimer cut shares of Fair Isaac from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,900.00 to $1,960.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,092.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fair Isaac

In other news, Director Eva Manolis sold 521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,825.83, for a total value of $951,257.43. Following the transaction, the director owned 344 shares in the company, valued at $628,085.52. This trade represents a 60.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,732.88, for a total value of $4,158,912.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 10,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,945,577.04. The trade was a 18.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 4,347 shares of company stock valued at $7,691,229 over the last quarter. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fair Isaac Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of Fair Isaac stock opened at $1,542.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.64 billion, a PE ratio of 58.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.30. Fair Isaac Corporation has a twelve month low of $1,300.00 and a twelve month high of $2,217.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,707.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,605.17.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $7.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.36 by $0.38. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 32.75% and a negative return on equity of 43.97%. The business had revenue of $515.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 24.15 EPS for the current year.

Fair Isaac Profile

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation, commonly known as FICO, is a data analytics and software company best known for its FICO Score, a widely used credit-scoring system that helps lenders assess consumer credit risk. Founded in 1956 by Bill Fair and Earl Isaac, the company has evolved from its origins in statistical credit scoring to a broader focus on predictive analytics, decision management and artificial intelligence-driven solutions for financial services and other industries. FICO is headquartered in San Jose, California, and operates globally, serving clients across North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the Asia-Pacific region.

FICO’s product portfolio centers on analytics and decisioning technologies.

See Also

