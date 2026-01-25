Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Has $26.78 Million Holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF $CGGR

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 609,684 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,972 shares during the period. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $26,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Melone Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $637,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $545,000. Ergawealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ergawealth Advisors Inc. now owns 668,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,346,000 after acquiring an additional 32,438 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 16.7% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 443,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,487,000 after acquiring an additional 63,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 1,345,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,113,000 after acquiring an additional 21,434 shares during the period.

Capital Group Growth ETF stock opened at $44.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 1.17. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $29.23 and a 12 month high of $45.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.35 and its 200-day moving average is $43.50.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 26th were issued a $0.0424 dividend. This represents a yield of 19.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 26th.

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

