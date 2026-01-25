19,461 Shares in Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ Acquired by Trek Financial LLC

Trek Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 19,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,216,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,239,834,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 197.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,066,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701,229 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,312,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020,135 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 324.5% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 2,223,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699,980 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 10.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,892,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,894,000 after buying an additional 1,345,078 shares during the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $58.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.05. The company has a market cap of $75.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 0.39. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.20 and a 12-month high of $71.15.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $9.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.76 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 9.38%.The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Mondelez International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.860-2.860 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 74.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Friday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Mondelez International from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 11th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Mondelez International from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.11.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MDLZ

About Mondelez International

(Free Report)

Mondelez International is a global snacks company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, formed in 2012 when Kraft Foods split to create a business focused on snack foods and a separate North American grocery company. Mondelez develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of snack products intended for retail, foodservice and e?commerce channels around the world.

The company’s product mix centers on biscuits and cookies, chocolate and confectionery, gum and candy, and savory crackers and baked snacks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.