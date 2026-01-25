Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 4,192 Shares of AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,051 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,192 shares during the quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $8,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ABBV. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth $28,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 480.6% during the second quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABBV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Erste Group Bank cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank set a $275.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.11.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of ABBV opened at $219.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $387.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.07, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.36. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.39 and a twelve month high of $244.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $225.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.41.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $15.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 3,216.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.00 earnings per share. AbbVie has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.320-3.360 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 16th will be paid a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 16th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 524.24%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie’s product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women’s health.

