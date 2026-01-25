Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 6.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,208 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,614 shares during the period. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $16,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in Home Depot in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD stock opened at $383.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $356.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $378.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.08. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $326.31 and a 52-week high of $426.75.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.83 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $41.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.06 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 160.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.78 earnings per share. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.478-14.478 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th were paid a $2.30 dividend. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 4th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 62.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Angie Brown sold 1,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.63, for a total value of $695,947.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,409,419.83. This trade represents a 33.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 2,872 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.52, for a total transaction of $1,000,949.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 13,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,599,069.92. The trade was a 17.87% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,963 shares of company stock worth $1,748,845. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $395.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Home Depot from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KGI Securities cut Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Home Depot from $420.00 to $405.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.50.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc (NYSE: HD) is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot’s core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

