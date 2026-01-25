iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF $IVW Shares Bought by Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 283,078 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,336 shares during the quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $34,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVW. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,499,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,874,000 after buying an additional 547,663 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,568,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,064,000 after acquiring an additional 76,455 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,599,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,343,000 after acquiring an additional 66,596 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,418,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,337,000 after acquiring an additional 205,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,333,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,063,000 after acquiring an additional 13,849 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $123.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $123.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.65. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $79.31 and a 52 week high of $126.61. The stock has a market cap of $66.28 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.11.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market. The Growth Index is a subset of the S&P 500 and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

