Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Has $4.11 Million Stock Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF $IEF

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 390.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,947 shares during the period. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 57,650,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,521,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686,141 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,444,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,191,825,000 after buying an additional 46,734 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,659,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,094,373,000 after buying an additional 434,320 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,991,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $956,908,000 after buying an additional 495,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,952,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $574,189,000 after buying an additional 359,889 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:IEF opened at $95.95 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $92.08 and a one year high of $97.77. The company has a market cap of $45.85 billion, a PE ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.47 and a 200-day moving average of $96.24.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 19th were paid a $0.3127 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 19th.

(Free Report)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 7-10 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of greater than or equal to seven years and less than ten years.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.