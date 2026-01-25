Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 171,368 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF $QUAL

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 43.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 564,406 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 171,368 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises about 0.9% of Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $109,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 151.9% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 14.8%

Shares of QUAL opened at $202.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $58.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $148.34 and a 1 year high of $187.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.62.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector. QUAL was launched on Jul 18, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.